M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Dover worth $26,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 308.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $145.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $162.88.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

