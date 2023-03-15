M&T Bank Corp Has $14.14 Million Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $14,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,126 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter worth $390,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 80.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in United Bankshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 227,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of UBSI opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.71. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $44.15.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $338.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBSI. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

