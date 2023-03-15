M&T Bank Corp Has $14.59 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Snap-on worth $14,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.1% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 38.1% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Snap-on by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 15.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total transaction of $1,770,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,280,720.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total value of $1,770,857.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares in the company, valued at $20,280,720.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,944 shares of company stock worth $4,825,379. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $240.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $259.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.25.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

