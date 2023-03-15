M&T Bank Corp Has $23.86 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,877 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $23,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,508,434,000 after buying an additional 84,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,072,000 after buying an additional 48,641 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,050,000 after buying an additional 77,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,327,000 after buying an additional 71,559 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial
In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 3.8 %
NYSE:AMP opened at $297.71 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.35.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.
About Ameriprise Financial
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
