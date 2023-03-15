M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 563,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,519 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $14,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CSX by 80.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,853 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in CSX by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,089,000 after buying an additional 3,112,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $45,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

