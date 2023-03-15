M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $15,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus lifted their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3,039.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average is $78.46. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

