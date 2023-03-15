M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,097 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921,850 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927,502 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $78.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average of $75.36.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

