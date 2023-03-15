M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,035 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $23,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS opened at $103.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.00 and a 200 day moving average of $107.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $122.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

