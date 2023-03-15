M&T Bank Corp Sells 13,550 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 259,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,076,000 after acquiring an additional 69,733 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $176.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.