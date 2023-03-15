M&T Bank Corp Sells 15,729 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,729 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 57,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 23,914 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 439,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 50,898 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 211,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.