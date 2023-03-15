M&T Bank Corp Sells 19,254 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,254 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $19,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,366.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

IUSG stock opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.