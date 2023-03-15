M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,899 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.05% of Trane Technologies worth $18,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 70.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $651,631.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at $6,406,383.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,970 shares of company stock worth $6,927,921 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.78.

Shares of TT opened at $189.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.71 and its 200 day moving average is $169.34. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

