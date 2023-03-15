M&T Bank Corp Sells 445 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $24,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.6% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $215.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 614.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.75 and its 200-day moving average is $234.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

