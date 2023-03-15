M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,396 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Chemours worth $14,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 19.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Chemours by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.01%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

