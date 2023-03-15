M&T Bank Corp Sells 9,281 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,281 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE ECL opened at $160.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.21 and its 200 day moving average is $151.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.