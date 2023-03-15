M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,201 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $16,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Xylem by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Xylem by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Xylem by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,833,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Xylem by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 68,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 2.0 %

XYL stock opened at $99.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.27 and a 200 day moving average of $103.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

