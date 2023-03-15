Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Michael Mcgaugh Buys 1,000 Shares

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $20,180.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 113,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,459.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $742.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.41. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

MYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Myers Industries by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Myers Industries by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

