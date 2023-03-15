Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 72.60% and a negative return on equity of 97.20%.

Myomo Stock Performance

MYO opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Myomo has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myomo

In related news, CFO David A. Henry acquired 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,963.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Paul R. Gudonis bought 307,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,345 shares in the company, valued at $159,503.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Henry bought 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $25,384.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,527 shares in the company, valued at $53,963.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 399,999 shares of company stock worth $132,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myomo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Myomo by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Myomo by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Myomo by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Myomo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Myomo from $3.60 to $1.60 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company that develops, designs, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders. It offers MyoPro, an upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

