National Bank Financial Increases Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Price Target to C$23.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins upped their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS ADLRF opened at $12.10 on Monday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

