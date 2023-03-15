National Bank Financial Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Target Price to C$65.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

TSE:WPM opened at C$60.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 23.44, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$57.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.95. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$39.05 and a 12 month high of C$65.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.90. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

