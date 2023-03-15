National Pension Service Acquires 14,925 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

National Pension Service lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in MetLife were worth $73,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $1,234,849. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

