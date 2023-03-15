National Pension Service Acquires 1,752 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of Synopsys worth $84,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,905,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Natixis boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1,314.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 12,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $369.84 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $352.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

