National Pension Service Acquires 9,289 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Public Storage worth $75,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Public Storage by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $287.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.36. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

