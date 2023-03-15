National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,494,474 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 71,909 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $74,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Fortinet by 40.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,265,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

