National Pension Service Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,242,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,964 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $89,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 157,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.15. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

