National Pension Service Boosts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $73,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $15,317,901 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,844.79.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,590.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,557.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,539.49. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

