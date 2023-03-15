National Pension Service Buys 1,348 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Booking were worth $100,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 2.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.3% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,475.75 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,630.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,415.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2,071.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

