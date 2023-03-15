National Pension Service Buys 15,269 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Intuitive Surgical worth $97,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $235.28 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.96.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

