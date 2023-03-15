National Pension Service Buys 25,936 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 691,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,936 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $104,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,078,000 after acquiring an additional 198,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,263,000 after buying an additional 110,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,114,000 after buying an additional 155,964 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $130.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.37 and its 200 day moving average is $157.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.21 and a 12 month high of $199.43. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

