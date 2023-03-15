National Pension Service Buys 29,245 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,245 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Activision Blizzard worth $95,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 319.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $281,635,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $147,019,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. StockNews.com cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

