National Pension Service Buys 33,191 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,191 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $111,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 57.1% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $4,081,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 45,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.72.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.19 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average is $65.62. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

