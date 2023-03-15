National Pension Service Grows Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

National Pension Service raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,451 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $77,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $195.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.62. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

