National Pension Service Grows Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 476,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.20% of Travelers Companies worth $73,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,351,699,000 after purchasing an additional 61,656 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after buying an additional 370,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,104 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $171.76 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

