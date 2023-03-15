National Pension Service Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,587 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Schlumberger worth $76,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 188,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 145,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Schlumberger by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 50,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 110,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,696 shares of company stock worth $15,227,195 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

