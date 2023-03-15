National Pension Service Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,063,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,780 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Prologis worth $107,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Prologis by 28.2% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $119.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

