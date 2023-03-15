National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,819,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,698 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $116,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

MO stock opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

