National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

National Pension Service raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 993,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,444 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $80,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

ADM stock opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

