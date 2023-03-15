National Pension Service Grows Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,281 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of General Electric worth $99,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $254,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 457,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,340,000 after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 121,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of General Electric by 10.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GE. Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.86.

General Electric Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $94.94. The company has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,039.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.