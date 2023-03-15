National Pension Service Has $75.80 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $75,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in Public Storage by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 10,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Public Storage by 2.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Public Storage by 1,234.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 122,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,824,000 after acquiring an additional 113,178 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Public Storage by 8.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Public Storage by 9.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

Shares of PSA opened at $287.64 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

