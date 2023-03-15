National Pension Service Has $81.48 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $81,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 104.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $219.83 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.17. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

