National Pension Service Has $83.99 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $83,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $493.98 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $574.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $487.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.86.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

