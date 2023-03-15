National Pension Service Has $89.80 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,302,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,034 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of CSX worth $89,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 504.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 94.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

