National Pension Service Has $90.11 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $90,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL stock opened at $240.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $289.59.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 over the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.46.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

