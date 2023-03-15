National Pension Service Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $111,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $50,266,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $5,269,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.2% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $232.89 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $277.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

