National Pension Service Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,243,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,559 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $88,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,496 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088,589 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,157,000 after acquiring an additional 793,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,572,000 after acquiring an additional 432,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,931,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.5 %

BSX opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,324. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.