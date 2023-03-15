National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.23% of Parker-Hannifin worth $72,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 101.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,915.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

PH opened at $334.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

