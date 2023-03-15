National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

National Pension Service increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $74,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.67.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $428.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $488.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.