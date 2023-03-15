National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763,584 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,777 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Target worth $115,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $158.37 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.72. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.