National Pension Service Purchases 1,005 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $73,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,844.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $1,590.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,557.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1,539.49. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $15,317,901 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.