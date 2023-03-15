National Pension Service Purchases 22,057 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of HCA Healthcare worth $91,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

NYSE:HCA opened at $250.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

